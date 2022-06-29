Anti-gang unit female member arrested for murder of colleague

A female member of the anti-gang unit in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape was on Tuesday arrested after her colleague was shot while sitting at the back of their patrol car and later died on arrival at the hospital.

Police said in a statement that the accused and two of her colleagues were patrolling around kwaDwesi area when the incident happened.

“They noticed three African males and stopped to search them. All three members are reported to have gone out of the vehicle to search the suspects and found nothing,” said Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

“The three then returned to their vehicle. As they were driving off, the officials heard a gunshot but thought nothing of it.

“As they drove away from the scene, the driver noticed that the police member at the back seat was not looking well. The member at the back then told his colleagues that he was not feeling well, and his stomach was sore.”

Mgolodela explained further: “They then realised he was shot and [they] immediately rushed him to Mercantile Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The deceased sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his stomach.”

The suspect is expected to appear at the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Thursday.

