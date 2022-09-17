Apology to Pabi Moloi

On 4 September 2022, Sunday World published an article titled “Moloi says ‘her husband’ claims she abused drugs”.

The article was based on an incorrect reading of Sunday World’s source material. The article falsely stated that Moloi claimed her husband accused her of using drugs.

Moloi was never accused of abusing drugs nor did she claim that such an accusation had been made. The article has been removed from Sunday World’s platforms. Sunday World unconditionally retracts the article and apologises to Ms Moloi.

