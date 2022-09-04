Apology to ZCC

On 24 July Sunday World reported on various allegations concerning the ZCC church, His Grace the Right Reverend Bishop Dr BE Lekganyane and Mr E Lekganyane.

The allegations, emanating from ZCC member adv MJ Koma, referred to the insurance scheme through which the ZCC offers burial, dread disease and personal accident cover to member beneficiaries of the trust that runs the scheme.

Sunday World reported on these allegations as a matter of public interest without endorsing the truth thereof.

However, we omitted to seek comment from the ZCC and Bishop Lekganyane. Sunday World apologises to the ZCC and Bishop Lekganyane for this omission and the resultant imbalanced

reportage.

