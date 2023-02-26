Archbishop’s son busted for shoplifting

The son of Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba was arrested by police again for shoplifting.

Nyakallo Masilo Makgoba, who graduated from the University of Cape Town with an honours degree in politics, philosophy and economics in 2019, was nabbed by the Midrand police for stealing cheese and a bottle of wine at a grocery shop in Midrand a fortnight ago.

News that Makgoba gave himself a five-finger discount was leaked to Sunday World by a police officer close to the case.

The cop, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, said Makgoba walked into Spar supermarket at Carlswald in Midrand and stole

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

