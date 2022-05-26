Argentina unveils plane bearing late soccer star Maradona’s face

The late Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona has yet again been celebrated by his country of birth after an airplane dedicated to him was unveiled on Wednesday, few months before the World Cup begins in Qatar later this year.

The 12-seater, called Tango D10S plane, is designed as a flying museum in tribute to the former World Cup winner. Maradona died from heart attack in November 2020.

A year after his death, his country also unveiled a mosaic mural depicting the star whose full name is Diego Armando Maradona on November 25 at his residence in Dique Lujan, Buenos Aires.

The new plane will fly around Argentina and finally to Qatar for the World Cup finals in November.

Bearing the soccer star’s face, the aircraft will also grant passengers and fans who board it an opportunity to write messages for Maradona and leave them on the floor. This is believed to be a way of interacting with the late player through fake intellect, as it will be carrying his jerseys and other objects that belonged to him.

They will also see memorabilia from Maradona and other players from the 1986 squad. The plane will be available for private hire before it is auctioned off for charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diego Maradona (@maradona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diego Armando Maradona Junior (@diegomaradonajunior)

