Armed robbers kill worshipper during night prayer attack

A shooting during a night prayer at a church in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, early on Saturday morning has left one person dead.

The attack at the house of the Lord follows a spate of other similar shootings in the taverns and at a spaza shop in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Western Cape in July.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a manhunt is under way for the suspects who carried out the attack.

“It is reported that the victims were in the church when they heard gunshots outside. Thereafter, the church door was kicked open and about eight armed suspects entered and held the congregants at gunpoint before robbing them of 14 cellphones and cash,” said Masondo.

“Police were called to the scene and on further investigation a body with gunshot wounds was discovered a few metres from the church building. The deceased was identified as a member of the church.”

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola on Monday dismissed assumptions that the ongoing mass shootings in some parts of the country are part of organised crimes.

