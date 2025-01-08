Artist accuses Mapungubwe Music Festival of exploiting his brand

A legal battle has ensued between gospel artist Peter Mabula, and Mapungubwe Music festival organisers.

Mabula is accusing the organisers of this event of exploiting his brand to attract ticket sales.

The event was held on December 14 at Polokwane Cricket Club.

Mabula told Sunday World that he was initially not booked for the event. “I was aware of the Mapungubwe Music Festival but I was never approached or booked for it.

Name and face used without knowledge and consent

“My name and face was just used without my knowledge and consent. So I was shocked to see my name on the poster. I then informed my manager, Mphoza Mashabela, and asked him to handle it for me,” explained Mabula.

“I was offended because I worked very hard for my brand. At least they should have asked permission to use my name.”

Mashabela said he contacted the event organiser, Shane Motala. The organiser later apologised and formally booked Mabula.

“A quotation of R65, 000 was forwarded to them. Everything was fine until they decided to dump Mabula. Just a few days before the event they complained about the quotation. They said he’s too expensive and they could not afford him. At that time he was already rehearsing for this festival. We tried to reason with them but they wouldn’t listen,” said Mashabela.

Matter escalated to lawyers

They have since escalated the matter to their lawyer, Harry Thobejane of Thobejane Incorporated attorneys.

“I received the instructions from my clients, Mashabela and Mabula. And I can confirm that we are suing the service provider’s company, Deunice Pty LTD. We were hoping to settle out of court but it proved to be difficult. They are not answering our [calls]. We have issued a letter of demand and if they fail to respond to it we will send summons,” he said.

Sunday World tried to contact Motala, the event organiser but his phone was off. He also failed to respond to our text messages.

