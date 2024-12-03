Arts, culture department funded ‘deregistered’ company

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has allegedly funded a non-existing private company.

Sunday World can reveal that the South African Traditional Music Awards (SATMAs), a close corporation company no longer exists.

Deregistered due to failure to submit annual returns

According to Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) company registration records, the company was registered in November 2011. The company was initially registered under Dumisani Goba’s name. But over the years, the directorship changed to Zakhele Goba. The company last submitted its annual returns in 2015.

From 2016 to 2024, the company failed to submit its annual returns. As a result, it was deregistered from the CIPC.

However despite this, it’s been business as usual. The 19th edition of SATMAs took place on November 30 at Suncoast casino in Durban. This year the SATMAs received R1.5-million from the DSAC. In 2023, DSAC paid about R2-million towards this event. The department paid the same amount in 2022.

SATMAs took place over the weekend

An inquiry was sent to the founder of SATMAs, Dumisani Goba and the SATMA spokesperson Keletso Dlamini. It was about the deregistration of the close corporation, but they failed to respond.

Another inquiry was sent to DSAC, but they denied doing business with a non-existing company.

The spokesperson for DSAC, Zimasa Velaphi said: “DSAC does not have any contract with a company called SATMA. And therefore, [we are] unable to comment on its status of being deregistered by the CIPC.

Department says a registered company received funding for the SATMAs

­“However, we can confirm that the company that has signed an agreement with DSAC in relation to the said project is fully registered with the CIPC, and is currently in business.

“In addition, the tax matters of the company that received the grant were verified before the agreement was concluded. This… as part of the internal processes.

“Supporting the South African Traditional Music Awards (SATMAs) aligns with the department’s mandate. [Which is] to promote and preserve South Africa’s rich cultural heritage. These awards celebrate traditional music and cultural expressions. They are vital in fostering national pride, unity, and social cohesion.

“For DSAC, supporting SATMAs helps achieve its goal of recognising and empowering traditional artists. Who often operate in underserved communities,” said Velaphi.

Failed to provide details of this new company

“This support ensures that traditional music remains relevant and appreciated in contemporary society. It is contributing to cultural preservation and the education of younger generations about their heritage.

“For the country, SATMAs contribute to the creative economy by creating opportunities for traditional artists. They enhance tourism, and boost local economies through associated events. The project also provides a platform to showcase South Africa’s diverse cultures on a national and international stage. Thus reinforcing the nation’s identity and cultural diplomacy.

“Moreover, initiatives like SATMAs contribute to social transformation. This they do by uniting diverse communities through shared cultural appreciation. Thus promoting reconciliation and inclusivity in a post-apartheid society,” she said.

The department was asked to furnish the name of the company, but there was no response.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content