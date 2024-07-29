Assassins cowardly ambush KZN teacher in front of Grade R pupils

Terrified school pupils had to run for cover as gun wielding hitmen fired a volley of shots, striking dead a female teacher in front of pupils on Monday morning.

Entered school premises without authorisation

Early reports indicate that the armed assassins forced entry into Phikisiwe Primary, a school located in Durban’s Ntuzuma township.

They are alleged to have fired several shots at the teacher, who had been preparing to deliver her lesson. She was declared dead at the scene.

Sunday World understands that terrified pupils who watched the gruesome murder screamed for help while others fled for cover.

Nomarashiya Caluza, the general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), bemoaned the cowardly act.

“It’s a terrible situation. To make matters worse, she was killed in front of very young children and you can imagine what impact this situation will have on them psychologically,” said Caluza.

Rise in teachers murdered in school premises

She explained there has been an increase in incidents where teachers are targeted and killed inside school premises.

“This can’t be right and it needs urgent attention from the national government. The school’s safety should be one of the key priorities,” she said.

KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department was shocked by the senseless act of violence meted out to a woman.

“We are saddened by the loss of the dedicated educator. We call upon law enforcement to expedite their investigations to ensure justice is served,” said Hlomuka.

Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the killing.

“The victim is a 46-year-old teacher. Information at the police’s disposal at this stage indicates that two unknown suspects fired several shots at the victim before fleeing from the scene. The woman was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

In 2019, another school teacher at Masuku Primary in the area of Folweni, south of Durban, was also killed inside the school.

