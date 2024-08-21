Assault case against actor Sipho Ndlovu’s girlfriend postponed

Thandeka Mhlanga, the estranged girlfriend of actor Sipho Ndlovu, appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning.

Mhlanga, who is currently out on bail, was arrested on July 18 after Ndlovu opened a case against her.

Ndlovu initially told Sunday World: “I never assaulted her. And if you can check the pictures that she posted you will see it does not reflect what she said on social media.

“She told people she drove to my place and then I blocked her when she tried to get inside the house. And I slapped her and put her down.”

Video footage

He further stated that there are videos of Mhlanga from the security guards. They show her climbing the wall of the gate. These videos were shown to the police.

“We are dealing with someone who is bitter. And [she] wants to destroy my name with something so sensitive and serious like gender-based violence. You cannot use such just because you are hurt and lie about being assaulted. She was caught on the wall.”

Mhlanga was charged with common assault, crimen injuria, and defamation of character.

She made her appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court the following day and was granted bail of R1,000.

Strict bail conditions

The court instructed Mhlanga not to go near Ndlovu’s place of residence or contact him via any social media platforms.

During her court appearance on Wednesday, the matter was postponed. This was to allow Ndlovu’s legal representative to present the evidence to the court and Mhlanga’s lawyer.

According to Mhlanga’s lawyer, after presenting the evidence, they might come to a conclusion to withdraw the charges and a possibility of a mediation.

Mhlanga also opened a case of assault immediately after she was granted bail last month. The matter will return to court on September 5 2024.

