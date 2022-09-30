Assault case against Buti Manamela’s wife postponed

The assault case against deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training and ANC bigwig Buti Manamela’s wife, Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, was again postponed by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

It was postponed to October 12 because the resident magistrate was off sick.

The allegations are that Mhlakaza-Manamela allegedly attacked her VIP protection officer Lizzy Mojapelo, who claims she nearly lost her baby in February 2020 as a result of the alleged attack.

This publication understands that Mojapelo was pregnant at the time of the fight, she sustained injuries and is on medication for depression as the result of the brawl.

Mojapelo told Sunday World that she is grateful for her colleagues, who believe and continue to support her relentlessly.

AfriForum’s spokesperson Barry Bateman said they were happy that the case was on the court roll for trial. However, he raised concerns about how it was being handled.

