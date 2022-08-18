Assault trial for wife of ANC heavyweight set for September

The case against ANC heavyweight Buti Manamela’s wife and Gauteng provincial legislature deputy speaker Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela has been postponed to September 22 with the trial set to resume on September 30.

Mhlakaza-Manamela appeared briefly at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria.

Mhlakaza-Manamela is accused of attacking a pregnant VIP protection unit officer, Lizzy Mojapelo, in February 2020. The altercation is said to have taken place at Mhlakaza-Manamela’s home in Johannesburg.

Media reports said at the time that Mojapelo, who sustained multiple injuries from the attack, was 11 weeks pregnant.

After the National Prosecuting Authority refused to prosecute in 2020, Mojapelo approached AfriForum’s private prosecuting team which has handled the matter since then.

Speaking to the media outside court on Thursday, AfriForum’s communication manager Barry Bateman said they are happy that the case is on the court roll for trial, however, he raised concerns about how it is being handled.

“We only found out today that the matter was set down for trial, we were under the impression that this was the first appearance. It turns out that the accused made an appearance last week,” said Bateman, adding that AfriForum was not informed that the defendant was in court last week, where Mojapelo was due to testify.

“The prosecutor only met Lizzy for the first time today … How can you possibly expect a trial to proceed with such unpreparedness?”

Bateman also raised concerns about who would benefit from the circumstances under which the case is proceeding, and said it “would certainly not be the complainant in the matter and it would certainly not be for the benefit of the state”.

He noted that there is an “attitude or posture” that is being adopted by the state, stating that Mojapelo called last week to informed them that she is expecting a subpoena, however, AfriForum’s enquiries were dismissed when they asked for “minor details” from the police.

Mojapelo told the media outside court that she is happy that the case is finally gaining momentum after two years, adding that she believes “justice will be served”.

