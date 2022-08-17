Association wants ‘racist’ teacher expelled from Fred Norman

The Association of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg has called on the Gauteng department of education to immediately dismiss a teacher who referred to a learner and her grandmother as trash.

The educator was temporarily suspended from her school duties on Tuesday.

The association said in a statement: “Coloured people generally feel marginalised and economically excluded, and the teacher’s brazen tone and sentiments affirm this unfortunate trend.”

It said it will not keep quiet while an educator, who is meant to provide critical service to the community, blatantly disparages her pupil and grandparent in the classroom, in full view and earshot of the young victim’s peers.

“In our quest to heal and empower our school, communities and country, we urge all educational authorities to screen educators and ensure that they are fit for the purpose through ongoing monitoring and evaluation,” said the association.

A video clip that captured the altercation, which surfaced and went viral on social media on Friday, shows the teacher swearing and calling the grandparent trash. The teacher goes on to say that she does not like coloured people.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday, stating that he was appalled with the teacher’s behaviour and that someone of her caliber didn’t deserve to be a teacher. He said he would give an update about the disciplinary process and the outcome once investigations were concluded.

