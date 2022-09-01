Asthma sufferers urged to be vigilant of triggers this spring

With spring have almost sprung, asthma sufferers may be triggered by environmental factors.

Asthma is a long-term condition which affects over 300 million people across the globe.

Head of Operations at Bonitas Medical Fund, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, says if one fails to recognise and avoid triggers it will lead to an asthma attack which can be life-threatening situation.

He explained that approximately one in 10 children and one in 20 adults are affected by asthma as it can occur at any age.

The condition is such that it narrows the air passages in the lungs due to inflammation, produces extra mucus and tightens the muscles around the small airways.

“Asthma usually begins before the age of five. A few children affected will ‘outgrow’ it during their teenage years but it usually persists if contracted in adulthood. Asthma tends to run in families,” he added.

According to Mkhatshwa asthma is often under-diagnosed and under-treated and it can lead to disturbed sleep, tiredness during the day and poor concentration.

Mkhathswa says research shows that the risk factors include a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental exposure, to inhaled substances and particles that may cause allergic reactions or irritate the airways.

“These include indoor allergens – such as dust mites, particles of cockroach waste and pet dander and outdoor allergens – such as seasonal pollen, mould as well as tobacco smoke and air pollution. Smoke and strong soaps and perfume can also be triggers,’ said Mkhatshwa.

He said it can be triggered by cold and dry air, physical activity, stress, certain medications, such as aspirin and other non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs and beta-blockers (which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart conditions and migraine) viral infections and occupational asthma, triggered by workplace irritants such as chemical fumes, gases or dust.

When untreated, asthma can be life-threatening and cannot be cured, but treated, as most asthmatics live a normal life.

“The aim of treatment should be to make the lungs and breathing tubes as normal as possible so that there are minimal symptoms and as little disruption to ordinary life as possible.”

People with asthma may need an inhaler. Their treatment will depend on the frequency and severity of symptoms and the different types of inhalers available. There are two main types of inhalers:

Bronchodilators that open the air passages and relieve symptoms

Steroids that reduce inflammation in the air passages. This improves asthma symptoms and reduces the risk of severe asthma attacks and death.

