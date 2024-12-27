ATM blasts government for ‘silence’ over Mozambique crisis

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has criticised the South African government for its silence on the ongoing crisis in Mozambique.

The unrest following Mozambique’s contentious general elections on October 9, 2024. It resulted in widespread violence and human rights abuses.

ATM National spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the South African government’s inaction is troubling. This given the potential regional impact of the crisis.

“The silence of the South African government on this matter is both disappointing and alarming,” said Ntshona.

Cross-border instability

“History has taught us that ignoring unrest in Mozambique can lead to significant challenges for South Africa, including a surge of refugees and increased cross-border instability.”

The violence has reportedly claimed over 130 lives, left more than 2 000 injured, and thousands of arrests, including minors.

Ntshona condemned the actions of Mozambican security forces as well.

“We cannot [ignore] reports of the use of live ammunition on civilians and the targeted killings of opposition figures. This is unacceptable and demands a strong response from our government and the international community.”

Ntshona warned of the implications for South Africa. This includes increased immigration pressures and security risks due to recent prison riots in Mozambique. Over over 1, 500 prisoners, including convicted terrorists, escaped amid the chaos.

Ticking time bomb for SA

“This situation is a ticking time bomb for South Africa. We need to ensure that our borders are secured. Measures need to be… in place to isolate and monitor these escapees if they attempt to cross into our country,” he said.

The ATM, led by MP Vuyo Zungula, also urged South Africa to bolster its border preparedness. This by setting up temporary stations to register and assist refugees fleeing Mozambique.

“We urge the government to set up temporary stations at the border to register and assist Mozambicans fleeing violence,” Ntshona added.

“At the same time, security must be bolstered to ensure the safety of both South African citizens and those seeking refuge.”

The party reiterated its call for SADC to intervene in Mozambique’s political crisis.

“SADC must step in immediately to mediate a peaceful resolution to the election disputes in Mozambique. A stable Mozambique is crucial for the stability of the entire region. And failure to act will have dire consequences for all of us,” Ntshona said.

Allegations of voter fraud

The unrest stems from allegations of voter fraud, with opposition leaders rejecting the ruling Frelimo party’s victory.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s candidate, reportedly won with 70% of the vote. The result sparked protests and crackdowns by security forces.

This week, Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane also weighed in on the matter.

In a series of tweets, Maimane criticised South Africa’s inconsistent response to crises in Africa.

“We cannot have failing democracy in the region and not have mass immigration. These oppressive regimes in eSwatini, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are the cause of the immigration issue you say you care about,” he wrote.

Prioritising global crises over Africa

Maimane further called out the government for prioritising global crises over African ones.

“Again, we cannot be louder about Ukraine and Israel than we are about Sudan, DRC, Cameroon, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. We must be loudest when the lives affected are African lives, when the fire burns down even our home,” he warned.

“If we leave Mozambique to burn, that fire will not stop at the Lebombo border. It will not stop this year. We are introducing crisis into this region, into our home.”

With Mozambique teetering on the brink, both ATM and BOSA stressed the urgency of intervention. This will prevent a broader regional crisis, they said.

