ATM condemns Santa Claus racism incident in East London

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has expressed strong condemnation of a disturbing incident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Gonubie, East London.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the event involved an alleged display of blatant racism by a white Santa Claus towards a four-year-old black child and his friends.

Described as “shocking and unacceptable”, Ntshona said the incident highlights the persistence of deep-rooted racism in society.

The ATM has called upon the South African Human Rights Commission to take this matter seriously and investigate the actions of the Santa Claus involved.

“It is unacceptable that in a country striving for unity and equality, such blatant acts of racism can continue unchecked,” said Ntshona.

“We must ensure that every child, regardless of their skin colour, feels valued and respected.”

He continued: “This Santa Claus’s visible and repeated disregard for black children, while favouring their white counterparts, is an affront to these innocent kids.

“It’s a stark reminder of the deep-seated racism that still exists in our society.”

Heartbreaking truth

He said the event, which should have been a joyful and inclusive occasion, reportedly saw Santa Claus ignoring black children, including the young boy who sought acknowledgement through a simple high five.

“The videos from this event reveal a heartbreaking truth: a man, in 2024, refusing to interact with black children.

“His blatant preference for white children was glaringly obvious to all.”

The ATM insists that this incident is not isolated but reflects a broader issue of systemic racism that persists despite decades of democracy in South Africa.

“Such actions directly affect the values of equality and respect that our nation strives to uphold,” Ntshona said.

“The pain and humiliation experienced by this child and all black children present are deeply acknowledged by the ATM, and we stand in solidarity with them and their families.”

The incident sparked controversy on a Facebook page when the child’s mother raised the matter.

According to the ATM, some white individuals attempted to justify or downplay the incident, leading to further outrage.

Worst kind of racism

“Statements that shift blame or minimise the experience of affected children perpetuate the cycle of racism and discrimination,” he said.

“The abuse the mother received represents the worst kind of racism and entitlement.”

The ATM said segregation and racism have no place in the new South Africa.

Ntshona urged all South Africans to stand against this “ugly face of racism” and foster a society of love, respect, and inclusivity.

“This is not just about one child; it is about the collective dignity of all black children who deserve to grow up in a world free from discrimination and hatred.”

The ATM has vowed not to remain silent on this issue.

“We will not turn a blind eye. Together, we must confront and eradicate racism in all its forms,” he added.

