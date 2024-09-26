ATM demands suspect’s farm expropriated after attack on child

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for the expropriation of Christoffel Stoman’s farm after he allegedly broke Khwezi Janjies’ legs over allegations of stealing an orange.

The incident occurred on September 20 2024, while Khwezi was walking with his mother. He now requires surgery for the severe injuries sustained during the altercation.

Zama Ntshona, ATM national spokesperson, condemned the attack. He stated that it is unacceptable for a mother and child to endure such brutality over a mere allegation.

“In light of this tragic event, the ATM calls for the expropriation of the farm owned by Stoman without compensation. This measure is not only a response to the brutality inflicted upon Khwezi but also a necessary step towards addressing the systemic injustices faced by our communities.

“We must ensure that land and resources are utilised for the benefit of all. Rather than being wielded as instruments of violence and [corruption],” said Ntshona.

He accused Stoman of showing no remorse and urged society to support Janjies and her family during this critical time.

Ntshona said this matter required immediate attention considering that it was not a unique matter. He stressed the need for lawmakers to take firm and unwavering stance against such acts of brutality.

“Cristoffel Stoman allegedly ran over this innocent child over an unfounded allegation of stealing an orange. It is not only a grave injustice. But a shocking reflection of the deep-seated issues of violence and impunity that plague our society,” he said.

