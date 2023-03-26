ATM roasts Gcaleka for ‘shoddy’ probe into CR’s Phala Phala dollars

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s draft report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal carries the smell of a cover-up where officials are thrown under the bus to protect the incumbent, says the ATM.

This is according to a written response, which we have seen, the opposition party sent to Gcaleka in a bid to persuade her to review her decision to exonerate Ramaphosa from any wrong doing in the farmgate.

