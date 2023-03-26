Subscriptions

ATM roasts Gcaleka for ‘shoddy’ probe into CR’s Phala Phala dollars

By Sunday World
President Cyril Ramaphosa's PhalaPhala game farm where robbers got away with millions in dollars alleged to have been stuffed under mattresses and couches.

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s draft report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal carries the smell of a cover-up where officials are thrown under the bus to protect the incumbent, says the ATM.

This is according to a written response, which we have seen, the opposition party sent to Gcaleka in a bid to persuade her to review her decision to exonerate Ramaphosa from any wrong doing in the farmgate.

