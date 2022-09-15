‘Attacks on trucks put strain on country’s logistics system’

The logistics and road freight industry has expressed shock and sadness after trucks were torched by residents angry at the slow pace of service delivery on the N3 highway next to Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg this week.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly said the attack will likely lead to the collapse of the logistics system in the country.

“The road freight logistics chain has become an easy target for no fault of its own. The trucks that were burning carried vehicles, as well as other goods, which were burnt by people who were not happy by service delivery or conditions of employment in their sectors,” said Kelly.

He further said there is a possibility of insurance companies not covering the losses.

“Eventually, the logistics will collapse because the insurance houses will refuse to cover these sorts of losses. The road freight industry cannot continually be the target of everyone who has issues with everyone.

“We have called on the government numerous times to deal with common criminality and to make sure that protests are conducted in a safe and orderly manner.”

Kelly added that the total supply chain has been impacted and noted that the economic effects are far-reaching.

“Whilst short-term losses run into millions of rands, the long-term impact is incalculable and will be felt long after the burning has stopped and when it is far too late.”

