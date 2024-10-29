Audi Centre Durban throws its weight behind Satmas

The South African Traditional Music Awards (Satmas) have a new partner in car dealership Audi Centre Durban.

The news was revealed by the dealership’s sales executive, Sthembele Kunene.

He told Sunday World that VIPs as well as nominees will be driven to the venue in the comfort of their vehicles.

“We’ll also be presenting one of the awards,” said Kunene.

Collaboration to support emerging talent

The 19th Satmas will take place on November 30 at The Globe Theatre, Suncoast Casino, in Durban.

“This collaboration aims to provide support, mentorship and increased visibility to emerging talents,” he said.

“It fosters diversity and creativity in the arts. By aligning with the Satmas, Audi underscores its commitment to social responsibility and the importance of inclusivity in artistic expression.

“This partnership will include a series of awards and grants. These specifically designed to empower artists who have faced socio-economic challenges. It will allow them to pursue their creative visions and develop their careers.”

“Our partnership with the Satmas reflects Audi’s dedication to championing diverse voices in the arts.

“We believe that creativity thrives when everyone has the opportunity to share their stories. Therefore, we are proud to support a platform that elevates these vital narratives.

Part of a key cultural cornerstone

“As Audi Centre Durban, we believe that traditional music serves as a cultural cornerstone. It embodies the history, values, and identity of communities around the globe.

“We believe that it fosters a sense of belonging and continuity, connecting generations through shared heritage.”

He said that they are not only investing in traditional music, they are also celebrating the diversity of cultures.

Spokesperson for Satmas, Keletso Dlamini, said they were excited about this partnership.

“Last year we did not partner with any car dealership. As a result we could not manage to shuttle our special guests to the event or red carpet,” Dlamini said.

So this partnership came at the right time; we are truly grateful for it.”

