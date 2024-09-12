Bad weather grounds flights to and from King Phalo Airport

Six flights have been cancelled, and two more were delayed at King Phalo Airport in East London on Wednesday due to extreme weather.

The cancellation was also attributed to the suspension of certain instrument flight procedures, according to the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

Ernest Mulibana, the spokesperson for Acsa, said the flight procedures were currently subject to required periodic evaluations as part of safety precautions.

“Therefore, under certain weather conditions, particularly with reduced visibility, aircraft may not be able to procedurally commence approach and landing,” said Mulibana.

“King Phalo Airport has two runways that could not be used until the weather conditions improved.

“Increased tactical safety parameters had to be implemented in order to guarantee the best possible safe aircraft operations due to the area’s frequent high winds.“

Bad weather forecast for rest of the week

Mulibana stated that bad weather is predicted for the remainder of the week.

He highlighted that in favourable weather conditions, pilots may fly visual approaches while the suspension is in effect.

However, approaches could not be allowed at night or in overcast, misty, or wet conditions.

“These procedures are based on South African Civil Aviation Authority and International Civil Aviation Organisation procedures for air navigation services and aircraft operations design criteria, which change from time to time.”

Meanwhile, in Mthatha, system upgrades have affected operations at the airport.

According to the department of transport in the province, the upgrades are not on airport infrastructure but on the instrument flight procedure maintenance programme.

The department said this is in line with global safety protocols.

Safety of travellers prioritised

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said these upgrades affected other airports such as George Airport, Polokwane International Airport, as well as Kimberley Airport.

“This has led to airlines operating in this airport opting to suspend their services to these airports, especially on days when weather conditions are less than ideal for flights to take off or land, as the key priority is always the safety of travellers,” said Binqose.

“We understand the frustrations of travellers; it is a frustration that we also share and one that we are in talks with our service provider to ensure that they speed up their upgrades.

“The airport is and has always been open for operation.”

“However, in less than ideal weather conditions, a decision is always taken in the interest of the safety of our skies and the travellers.”

