Bafana star joins Carlisle United

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is delighted that one of his key players, midfielder Dean Furman has found a new club after relocating to England to be close to his family.

The former Supersport United captain moved back to England to be with his family and was last week unveiled by English League Two side Carlisle United.

With the Senior Men’s National team set to return to international football in a month’s time, Furman’s move has definitely pleased coach Ntseki.

The good news comes in the wake of good performances by star striker Percy Tau who has been a revelation for his new club Anderlecht. The 26-year old Tau salvaged a point for the Belgium giants in their 2-2 draw at Oostende on Friday.

Carlisle manager Chris Beech lauded Furman’s capture as a huge one adding the tenacious midfielder’s experience will add steel in his side.

“He is such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game – his retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch when needed,” said Beech.

The manager said Furman’s experience will be a plus for his team. “That is a huge plus for me. We have got some real talent in the building and I am excited to see that progress. He has been playing his football in South Africa but had a desire to come back to the UK to raise his family.

“Whilst there were lucrative offers for him on the table to go abroad again, he has foregone that to buy into our journey and he’s another that wants to be successful. He is a great pro with a great attitude, and I am looking forward to him making us even better.”

SUNDAY WORLD