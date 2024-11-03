Bank seeks to repossess Mathoho’s car as ex-Chiefs star fails to pay

Standard Bank has gone to court to force former Kaizer Chiefs defender Molomowa­ndau Mathoho to hand over his VW Polo sedan, saying the footie was unlawfully in possession of the vehicle because he failed to pay for its instalment.

In the papers filed in the Joburg High Court last week, Standard Bank, said that on or about February 6, 2019 Mathoho received a loan of more than R250, 000 to buy a 2019 model of VW Polo.

The total cost of the agreement, including interest, costs and charges would be R380 000.

The former Bafana Bafana defender was supposed to pay more than R5, 000 in monthly instalments with the final payment to be effected on March 1 next year.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper