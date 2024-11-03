News

Bank seeks to repossess Mathoho’s car as ex-Chiefs star fails to pay

By Ngwako Malatji
Erick Mathoho
Molomowandau Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs is being sued by Standard Bank for R380 000. for failing to honour a loan agreement. /Gallo Images
Standard Bank has gone to court to force former Kaizer Chiefs defender Molomowa­ndau Mathoho to hand over his  VW Polo sedan, saying  the footie was unlawfully in possession of the vehicle because he failed to pay for its instalment.
 
In the papers filed in the Joburg High Court last week, Standard Bank, said that on or about February 6, 2019 Mathoho received a loan of more than R250, 000 to buy a  2019 model of VW Polo.
 
The total cost of the agreement, including interest, costs and charges would be R380 000.
The former Bafana Bafana defender was supposed to pay more than R5, 000  in monthly instalments with the final payment to be effected on March 1 next year.
 

