Banyana coach denies underestimating youthful Burundians

Former Banyana Banyana attacking midfielder and now coach of the senior women’s national team Desiree Ellis has reacted to the barrage of criticism about the sloppy performance her team displayed against the youthful and fast-improving Burundi at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

South Africa’s Banyana made heavy weather of their 3-1 victory over the Burundians, squandering numerous goal-scoring opportunities, despite their opponents being down to 10 players during their Group C encounter at the Stade Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.

The Burundi side saw red after substitute defender Annociate Nshimirimana was given her marching orders following a rough tackle on SA attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe with the clock timing 72nd minutes.

The opening goal by SA striker Thembi Kgatlana was cancelled by Sandrine Niyonkuruan’s equaliser before Amogelang Motau added the second goal for Banyana. Linda Mothlalo scored the third from the penalty spot.

The win, their second in as many matches, secured Banyana a place in the quarter-finals with a match in hand against Botswana on Sunday at 10pm. This comes after Banyana beat fancied Nigeria 2-1 on Monday night.

“Ehhm, I felt we had enough on the field to get a result but we over-elaborated at times, most of the shots we took were straight at their goalkeeper,” Ellis told reporters during the post-match media briefing.

Banyana have been accused of complacency and taking Burundi lightly. “We have never ever underestimated a team, and we will never underestimate a team. There are a lot of factors, but we are not looking for excuses,” said Ellis.

“We conceded poorly again, that is something we have to work on. We are always looking for improved performances and today was not an improved performance, but the result was important.

“We tried to change it a bit. It looked better, we created a lot of opportunities but once again, you know when we attacked. Our defence was not ready for the counter, and we conceded poorly once again, so that is something we have to work on.

“We said we needed three points. We said these points were going to be massive to get us into the next round.”

