Bapela fights back against removal over his unofficial visit to Morocco 

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Obed Bapela, who has been removed from his position as deputy chair of the international relations subcommittee following his controversial trip to Morocco, is set to counterargue his alleged misconduct around procedural unfairness.

In his representations to the ANC’s top seven, Bapela points out the flaws in party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s decision to remove him from the position.

Sunday World understands that Bapela decries in his submissions that Mbalula chose to take disciplinary action against him based solely on media reports.

Senior ANC members who are privy to the contents of his representations, said the veteran believes that the disciplinary action against him came without giving him the opportunity to properly present his case.

“In most cases, matters such as these are dealt with through the ANC’s integrity committee. Members who are believed to have compromised the ANC’s reputation are hauled before the body to explain their actions,” said a NEC member.

The person continued: “They then make recommendations to the NEC.

However, a senior leader of the party explained that the party’s secretary-general has the prerogative to ask a member accused of wrongdoing to directly account to him.

“If the secretary-general is not satisfied with the response, they can act while a disciplinary hearing is pending.”

Another one said: “The issue here is that Obed initially gave a brief account of what happened at the trip before he submitted a full report. Then the SG just decided to say the report was not good enough without allowing the comrade to give a proper report.

“He just went for the jugular and did not allow processes to unfold. So Mbalula took disciplinary action before finding out what happened.

“I am not saying the comrade is right, but Mbalula must follow processes,” the person said.

Mbalula sent the letter on October 11 to Bapela, stating that his statements conflicted with the ANC’s resolutions and policy positions from the 55th national conference.

According to Mbalula’s letter, Moroccan publication MAP on October 7, cited comments made by the embattled NEC member.

It states that Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita met in Rabat with a South African delegation, led by Bapela.

The article further stated that Bapela invited Moroccan companies to invest in South Africa and welcomed the country’s return to the African Union (AU).

He reportedly reflected on the ANC’s relationship with Morocco during the anti- apartheid struggle.

This despite the ANC’s resolutions expressing concerns about Morocco’s admission to the AU, following its ongoing colonisation of Western Sahara.

The ANC has called for the intensification of the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara and looked to create initiatives to help people in the region.

This includes establishing schools in honour of the late struggle hero, Solomon Mahlangu, and the late state president, Nelson Mandela in the region.

However, Mbalula felt that Bapela failed to effectively articulate this ANC stance.

“In addition, your pronouncements have caused confusion regarding the ANC’s long-standing policy positions on Western Sahara, as well as apprehension amongst our allies, including the Polisario Front and the government of the Sahrawi Republic,” he stated in his letter.

Mbalula further stated that Bapela’s actions constituted a violation of the provisions of the ANC constitution.

This involves “failing, refusing or neglecting to execute or comply with any ANC policy, standing order, rule, regulation, or resolution adopted or made in terms of this constitution or breaching the provisions of this constitution”.

The letter indicates that Bapela also violated the party’s rules which prohibit “behaving in a manner or making any utterance which brings or could bring or has the potential to bring or, as a consequence thereof, brings the ANC into disrepute”.

However, Bapela appears to be stubborn, saying they should examine the potential benefits of South Africa reconciling with Morocco.

The submissions also look at the economic perks that would benefit the two countries, if they were to set their differences aside.

Bapela also said he was visiting the country in his own capacity, along with a delegation of well-known businesspeople unaffiliated to the ANC.

He made a spontaneous courtesy visit to the Moroccan foreign minister and his intention was to relay the sentiments coming from the Moroccans to the ANC without any sinister intentions.

He also highlights the long history that the ANC has with Morocco, in particular their support for the struggle against apartheid, adding that the kingdom was one of the countries Mandela visited to show gratitude for their allegiance.

Despite Bapela’s views, South Africa and Morocco have had a long-standing diplomatic feud over the status of the Western Saharan territory.

Morocco’s claim to the territory has resulted in a bloody confrontation between Morocco and the Polisario Front.

South Africa voted against Morocco’s readmission to the AU in 2017, following a hiatus of more than three decades.

