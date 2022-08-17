Bernard Parker will have influence in TS Galaxy – Sukazi

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi wants to win the league and believes that local football fans will witness a brand-new era for Bernard Parker who has joined The Rockets.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and FC Tweente goal-poacher trained with The Rockets for the first time on Wednesday. A lot will be expected from Parker and his teammates after they have had a blistering start to the new season.

Speaking to Sunday World during the club’s media day in Bryanston on Wednesday, Sukazi said Parker did not join The Rockets to revive his fading soccer career, but rather to contribute positively to the club.

“Parker did not join us to launch his career, he has achieved a lot of things [already] and is highly decorated,” said Sukazi.

“We are building a youthful squad and moving with the times, and an experienced campaigner like Parker will have a lot of influence and contribution in the team even outside the field of play.

“It’s a new Bernard Parker for a new era, not a player who is here to push his career, he’s done that and he is here to contribute differently.”

Galaxy coach Saed Ramovic shared the club’s ambition on the pitch: “It’s a long way to go, but we are just happy that we are getting points and playing good football.

“The season is long and it is still a long way to go to make our goals come true. We just have to stay humble and calm and continue to work hard. The new players have settled and I am happy with their fitness.

“Villa [former Sundowns striker Sibusiso Vilakazi] had a small injury from pre-season but they [the new players] are professional and hardworking guys, and it is so beautiful to have these kind of players in my team.”

Ramovic said his eyes are fixed on the league and added that the club will be judged by its performance.

“I hope to be chasing the league. I hope they [the players] will continue with their momentum and that we can win more games.

“I am happy that we are finished with the signing of [new] players and our goal is to be in the top eight. The pressure is always there, but it’s nicer pressure when you are at the top rather than fighting for relegation.”

He explained further: “We showed a lot of character in the last quarter of last season when we got 28 points in 22 games. It’s not easy at all, and the credit goes to the team. I am very impressed with the quality of our play, the speed and the tempo of games are very high.”

