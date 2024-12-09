Battle for educational transformation: standing firm on Bela implementation

In the unfolding narrative of South Africa’s educational transformation, recent developments demand our most vigorous response. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act stands as a watershed moment in our nation’s journey toward educational equity – a journey that cannot be derailed by unilateral agreements that circumvent constitutional

processes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decisive intervention has crystallised what is at stake. His unequivocal statement, distancing the Presidency from the minister of basic education’s bilateral agreement with the anti-progressive trade union, Solidarity, validates our steadfast opposition to any attempt to dilute Bela’s transformative power.

The president’s position is clear: the agreement between the minister and a single stakeholder holds neither legal weight nor practical significance in the broader implementation of this crucial legislation.

