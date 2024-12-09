News

Battle for educational transformation: standing firm on Bela implementation

By Sunday World
Matome Chiloane responds to shooting
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says the Bela Act stands as a watershed moment in our nation’s journey toward educational equity.
In the unfolding narrative of South Africa’s educational transformation, recent developments demand our most vigorous response. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act stands as a watershed moment in our nation’s journey toward educational equity – a journey that cannot be derailed by unilateral agreements that circumvent constitutional
processes.
 
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decisive intervention has crystallised what is at stake. His unequivocal statement, distancing the Presidency from the minister of basic education’s bilateral agreement with the anti-progressive trade union, Solidarity, validates our steadfast opposition to any attempt to dilute Bela’s transformative power.
 
The president’s position is clear: the agreement between the minister and a single stakeholder holds neither legal weight nor practical significance in the broader implementation of this crucial legislation.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.