VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Baxter forced to change his tactics

By Xolile Mtshazo
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 12: Dillon Sheppard, Assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Stuart Baxter, coach of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg- It happens to the best of clubs to experience a string of injuries that scupper a coach’s game plan for weeks on end but it also takes the most astute of coaches to remedy the situation.

Kaizer Chiefs faced Chippa United this past weekend after their tried-and-trusted striker Samir Nurkovic, as well as another forward, Leonardo Castro, was laid off after undergoing surgery for their injuries.

To further compound the situation, Chiefs are sans forwarding Lebogang Manyama, who usually gives Amakhosi options upfront. Also injured is Siyabonga Ngezana and Dumisani Zuma.

Coach Stuart Baxter agreed that he’s got to think carefully.

“We’ll have to raise the level of the players we have and then we make that marquee signing [in the January transfer window] to enhance everything. You’ve got to be careful not to believe that we can just buy our way out of trouble because you can’t.”

Without considering the last result, Baxter, unlike the fired Gavin Hunt, had the latitude to buy a number of top players.

The likes of Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota among others, came on board.

“Every day, coaches are under pressure, that is the nature of the job. I am the only coach who has won anything at Chiefs in the last six years, and you [journalists] ask if my job is on the line. Every coach is threatened every day.”

With season-opening results not going his way, Baxter has suffered a 2-0 loss to Sundowns and an embarrassing 4-1 defeat by Royal AM.

The Glamour Boys’ returnee coach continues playing defensive football, preferring to use players like Alexander and Nange in midfield, just as he did when they lost to Sundowns.

Hopefully, the injuries will see Baxter bring back the team’s winning ways by being more attack-minded.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.