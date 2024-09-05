Bayern winger Sané says he’s on a good path to his comeback

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané believes he’s on a good path to his comeback after struggling with groin issues throughout the past season and undergoing an operation after playing the Euro 2024 with Germany this summer.

“I feel fit, so far everything is going according to the plan. And I was able to take part in the first team trainings. I had no problems and hope that things continue like this,” he said in an interview published on Bayern’s website on Wednesday.

The player, however, doesn’t want to rush his comeback.

“We deliberately left it open to give me time until I can say that everything feels perfect. We’re on a good path,” he said.

New coach Vincent Kompany

Once he returns, Sané will work with a new coach, as Vincent Kompany replaced Thomas Tuchel this summer. But they already know each other after they played together at Manchester City.

“I was extremely happy when I met him again. He’s a great person. I’ve also seen how well he leads the training sessions. The coaches all have great energy, Vincent Kompany has great charisma,” Sané said.

Last month, Sunday World reported that Sané will miss the start of the season following his groin operation.

“Leroy will continue his rehab for some time,” sporting director Max Eberl told reporters. This was as Bayern flew back from their pre-season trip to South Korea.

“He needs to get 100% fit now after this groin injury, which he carried through last season and the European Championship, and the operation afterwards. We’ll see from week to week,” Eberl has said last month.

Eberl said the priority is for the 28-year-old to “really be pain-free for the next few …years. It doesn’t depend on a few days”.

Bayern are back in action after the international break against promoted Holstein Kiel on September 14. It’s unclear whether Sané will be available by then.

dp

