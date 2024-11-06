BEA calls for inclusive, sustainable solutions to housing crisis

The Black Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) is concerned about housing challenges in Gauteng, where the organisation has made a call for inclusive and sustainable solutions to the crisis.

BEA stated that it was concerned by the persistent lack of comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable solutions to address housing challenges. In particular, the exclusion of historically marginalised communities.

Since 1996, South Africa has strived to rectify the injustices of spatial apartheid and address housing disparities.

Many critical challenges remain unresolved

However, despite the National Housing Act of 1997, many critical challenges remain unresolved. The Act was intended to ensure the right to adequate housing as enshrined in Section 26 of the Constitution.

BEA stated that decades later, challenges still persist. The rise of the explosion of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg is one example.

“The prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg is a symptom of a deeper crisis. The crisis… in the availability and access to safe, affordable housing. Many of these buildings house vulnerable citizens who face deplorable living conditions. This… due to a lack of policy enforcement and urban regeneration efforts by the City of Johannesburg.

BEA urged the Department of Human Settlements and the Gauteng human settlements to utilise Section 9 of the Housing Act. The Act mandates municipalities to facilitate and promote housing development.

Urban decay neglected

“It is unacceptable that these institutions have not systematically tackled urban decay and repurposed derelict buildings for social housing. This undermines the goals of the Gauteng Township Economic Development Act, 2022. The Act promotes inclusive development for all previously disadvantaged South Africans.

“We call on the Gauteng department of human settlements to adopt a more equitable approach to policy design and implementation that reflects South Africa’s multicultural reality.”

The BEA believes the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng human settlements must have a plan in place. The plan to prioritise comprehensive urban renewal programmes. These must repurpose vacant or underutilised properties for affordable housing.

Hijacked buildings

“This includes prioritising public-private partnerships to renovate and redevelop hijacked buildings and informal settlements. Offering safe and dignified accommodation. While fostering local entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. All done through the Expanded Public Works Program (EPWP),” said Monageng.

