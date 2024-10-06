News

BEE partners being used to deny Makate his due

By Sunday World
Dr Kenosi Mosalakae
The writer says Vodacom is using BEE partners issue to deny Nkosana Makate his due. / IT Web
The machinations of Vodacom in the Nkosana Makate saga are not what Africans should be worried about. They should address themselves to their own who are the ones that are manipulated.  
 
As Steve Biko said, “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressors is the mind of the oppressed”.
 
Those black shareholders in Yebo Yethu (mind you only the directors are involved but it will be said that it is 800, 000 people) have been quiet for more than  15 years while Makate battled to get fair remuneration for his invention.
 

