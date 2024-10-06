BEE partners being used to deny Makate his due

The machinations of Vodacom in the Nkosana Makate saga are not what Africans should be worried about. They should address themselves to their own who are the ones that are manipulated.

As Steve Biko said, “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressors is the mind of the oppressed”.

Those black shareholders in Yebo Yethu (mind you only the directors are involved but it will be said that it is 800, 000 people) have been quiet for more than 15 years while Makate battled to get fair remuneration for his invention.