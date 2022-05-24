Belinda Davids returns as Whitney Houston after two-year absence

The Joburg Theatre will celebrate the return of Belinda Davids’ season of The Greatest Love of All in July after two postponements due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Belinda’s show, which began in 2012, has travelled to New Zealand, Australia, the US, the UK, Israel, Russia, Norway, Germany, and Ireland. She has won an international special recognition award at the UK’s National Tribute Music Awards for her remarkable impersonation of Whitney Houston.

Belinda has since performed with the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica. She also featured on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo and BBC1 TV’s Even Better Than the Real Thing.

For her return at the Joburg Theatre, she will perform with a full symphony orchestra on the iconic Mandela stage.

The two-hour production is set to again bring joy, nostalgia, and wonderment, as it takes fans on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, and many more.

Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, the CEO at Joburg City Theatres, said: “We are proud to celebrate and host our very own, along with the rest of the globe while creating a space to promote African unity.

“It has been a difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic, but we have come this far. It is through music that life became bearable in difficult times and brought nations together. We continually strive to be the leading home of live entertainment.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author