‘Bengu created a revolutionary turning point in education’

The fallen ex-minister of education and South Africa’s ambassador to Germany, Sibusiso Bengu, will be remembered as a patriotic citizen who fought relentlessly for the transformation of the education sector.

This is what his family said on Tuesday after news broke that the 90-year-old former Fort Hare University vice-chancellor had passed on.

“He fought gallantly for the total emancipation of a black child, emphasising education as an important pillar of liberation,” Dr Sithembiso Bhengu, the spokesperson for the family, told Sunday World.

“He was passionate about education and its power to liberate the mind.”

He stated that the nonagenarian, who was appointed to cabinet by former president Nelson Mandela, had been feeling unwell for a long time owing to his advanced age.

“He was at peace with the world having made his contribution in the struggle and post-apartheid South Africa. As a family, we will solely miss him,” he said.

After serving as minister in the cabinet since 1994, Bengu resigned in 1999 to accept a position as ambassador in Germany.

Passed away peacefully in his sleep

In an earlier statement issued by the family, it explained that the academic-turned-politician died peacefully in his sleep.

“Last night, 30 December 2024, Professor Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu passed away peacefully at home in his sleep,” the family said in a statement.

“We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, educator, former minister of education, and ambassador, among others.”

The family also announced that the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Reads the statement: “The family would appreciate that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Born in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, Bengu was brought up in the Anglican faith by his father, a well-known priest who travelled the province serving as a minister.

He was the first founding principal of KwaDlangezwa High School in the early 60’s before moving to the University of Zululand, also known as Ongoye, where he took up the post of dean of students.

Curriculum 2005

Bengu was also praised by the ANC, which said that he created a revolutionary turning point in the field of higher education.

“In 1994, former president Nelson Mandela appointed Professor Bengu as South Africa’s first minister of education in the democratic era,” the ANC said.

“He oversaw the amalgamation of 17 fragmented education departments into a unified system, introduced Curriculum 2005 to reform the school curriculum, and worked tirelessly to dismantle apartheid’s legacy in education.”

He also held the position of general secretary of Inkatha Yenkuleko YeSizwe, which subsequently changed its name to the Inkatha Freedom Party.

