Benni McCarthy happy fans will be back for clash against Casablanca

AmaZulu’s outspoken coach Benni McCarthy is over the moon that their fans will be allowed into the stadium when they face Morocco giants Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League group match encounter in Durban on Friday.

Usuthu are on the back foot and they desperately need a victory to revive their fortunes in the tournament. AmaZulu are sitting on position three on the Group B table after two wins and as many losses in the four matches they have played so far.

Only the top two finishers in the group advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Usuthu defeated ES Setif and Horoya at home and lost the away matches to both Raja and Setif.

“It will be for the first time since I joined AmaZulu that there will be supporters,” said the former Bafana Bafana star striker.

“I am over the moon and the fans deserve it. They have been extremely patient to get to football matches and it’s been a very long time now. Even with the media, this Zoom thing is not happening for me, because I do not like talking to a screen, I prefer face to face and body contact.

“I don’t know how much I am going to be able to handle the usual fights with the supporters who are always swearing. I guess it’s going to take some adjusting, but I am excited to have everyone back and it will also give the players some motivation and morale booster.

He added: “Players want to showcase their talents and they want to entertain the fans.”

McCarthy explained further: “Raja, as good as they are, it is our time now. They have flaws and they are beatable. Their squad is penetrable and we can score against them. We created so many chances when we played against them.

“It’s just that they used their experience and they showed why they are the number four team on the continent. Their players are clinical and they know how to win even when they are not playing their best football.

“We just need to win our home matches even though our squad is not so big and our depth is not so great.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author