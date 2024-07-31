Bester complains about effects of solitary confinement on him

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has released a statement decrying the inhumane treatment he is subjected to in prison. He claimed that his human rights are being violated at at Kgosi Mampuru II C-Max Prison.

Bester said this in the statement released on Wednesday. He said that at Pretoria’s high-security prison he was treated with no dignity as a prisoner.

His gripe is that he is placed in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, in a room that has a small window.

Psychological effects of solitary confinement

“Placing a detainee in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day has profound and detrimental impacts on their mental health and well-being. This form of isolation can lead to severe psychological effects. These… include anxiety, depression, hallucination and suicidal thoughts,” reads Bester’s statement.

He also complained that the absence of meeting other prisoners was also impacting on him as a person.

“The absence of social interaction and environment variety has been proven to diminish coping mechanisms and increase the risk of long-term psychological damage, making solitary confinement a particular cruel and inhumane practice.”

Bester said this before his appearance for pre-trial at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday. The judge postponed the matter to next year.

He said for him to be left alone in isolation was degrading, and that also violated his human dignity.

More worried about his emotional stability

“Such treatment undermines the fairness of the judicial process by compromising the detainee’s mental and emotional stability. It’s no secret that the ability of the accused to prepare a defence has been gravely impeded … The restrictions on legal consultation, lack of privacy and inadequate protection of privileged information. [These] directly undermine his constitutional right to a fair trial,” reads the statement.

Despite Bester’s complaints, he had lived a lavish lifestyle at a Mangaung private prison for years after he was incarcerated for rape and murder. This is where he escaped through the assistance of his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana and corrupt prison officials.

Bester and his nine co-accused will be back in the dock on 25 February 2025. For now he will be back at the same hell hole he is complaining about.

