Bethelsdorp man gets life in jail for suffocating his mother to death

A 53-year-old Bethelsdorp man who killed his mother in 2019 will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Wednesday, the high court in Gqeberha convicted Peter Lyons for the murder of Mabel Lyons whom he suffocated to death on the evening of November 27 2019.

He was also handed a 15-year sentence for robbing his victim. On top of that, Lyons was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for a separate murder he committed in March 2006.

The court heard that after suffocating her mother to death, he ransacked the house and took her bank cards and the house keys.

“At about midnight, he withdrew R1 000 from her [mother’s] account to buy alcohol,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“The following afternoon, he handed himself over to the police in Bethelsdorp. He also confessed to the murder of his landlord, Dennis Ogle, aged 59, in March 2006. Ogle’s was also strangled after he became embroiled in an altercation with Lyons.”

The sentences will run concurrent to the life sentence for the murder of his mother.

