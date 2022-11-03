Betway assures gamblers of payouts despite technical glitch

Panic gripped the country when online gambling company Betway announced that its website crashed on Thursday morning.

The announcement took many people who were betting for their favourite teams by surprise, raising concerns that the company will not be able to process the payouts.

Betway made the announcement on its social media platform where it sought to allay its customers’ fears by saying the incident was just a technical glitch. The online gambling company also assured them that their money is safe.

“Dear customers, we let you down, we are sorry. We are aware of the technical issues. Open bets will be settled and winners will be paid out. Your money is safe,” said Betway.

“Our website or App is currently unavailable, we are working on restoring it as soon as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

