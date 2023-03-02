Bheki Cele to visit gang-infested Westbury on Thursday

Bheki Cele is set to visit Westbury township, in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He will make his way to Sophiatown police station following brutal gun violence said to be terrorising the neighbourhood for weeks. On the weekend a total of 11 people were shot, resulting in two deaths.

The recent shootings are said to be in retaliation to the assassination of alleged Fast Gun gang boss, Keenan Ebrahim last week.

But the violence has been an ongoing war for many months, while he gangs are an element that has plagued the areas of Westbury, Eldorado Park, Riverlea and surrounding areas for decades.

The aim of Cele’s visit is to establish an effective operational response to the violence from the policing and security bodies in South Africa.

The Minister and his team are expected to receive an assessment briefing on the crime levels in the Westbury and Newclare policing precincts. The visit will be led by Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

