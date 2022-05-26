Bheki Cele’s presence does not change anything – Namhla’s brother

“The minister being here unfortunately does not change anything as nothing has been done yet,” said the brother of slain Namhla Mtwa after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family on Thursday.

Siya Mtwa said it has been more than a month since his sister was killed, allegedly by her then-boyfriend, but no one had been arrested yet.

The 35-year-old Namhla, who worked at the OR Tambo district municipality’s budget and treasury office, was shot nine times outside her home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape on April 21. She died on the scene.

Cele, who was accompanied by the national police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola on Thursday, also visited the Mthatha police station and assured that the men in blue are working hard to find Namhla’s murderer.

“We are on a solid ground in terms of the investigation of this case,” said Cele, warning the community not to take the law into their own hands.

Hundreds of people marched to the local police station on Wednesday to call for the arrest of the killer. The marchers threatened to unleash a citizen’s arrest if police failed to find Namhla’s murderer.

Earlier on Thursday Lirandzu Themba, the spokesperson for the police, said the brutal killing of Namhla has again shone the spotlight on gender-based violence and femicide.

Rumours are circulating that a prominent businessman and member of the ANC in the Eastern Cape is responsible for Mtwa’s gruesome murder, but the businessman has since denied any wrongdoing.

Disturbing images and WhatsApp conversations between Mtwa and her alleged lover have surfaced on social media detailing her physical and emotional abuse at the hands of the man.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author