News

Big Zulu wins big at SA Hip Hop Awards

By Anelisa Sibanda
Big Zulu. Image: bigzulu_sa Instagram.

Johannesburg- Maskandi artist Siyabonga Nene who is also known as Big Zulu bagged multiple awards at the Hip Hop Awards.

Big Zulu managed to bag seven  awards last night.

The artists won the following awards:

Song of the year- Big Zulu ft Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai – Mali Eningi

Album of the year- Inchwane Lenyoka

Best Digital sales

Best Collabo-  Big Zulu ft Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai – Mali Eningi

Best male- Inchwane Lenyoka

Ubuntu activsim

Best video Big Zulu ft Riky Rick ,Intaba Yase Dubai – Mali Eningi   Directed by (Ofentse Mwase Films).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

