Bityi massacre: Police minister visits grieving family

Police Minister Bheki Cele has paid a visit to the family of seven family members who were massacred in Bityi, Eastern Cape last week.

During his visit to the Mgxada family, Cele said the unknown murderers are still at large, adding that he has given the police 24 hours to ensure that they are brought to book.

The incident took place while the family was preparing for the burial of a relative, 62-year-old Novotile, who was shot a week before the massacre.

According to the police, three armed men forced their way into a homestead and opened fire at the people gathered in the house.

Six people succumbed to gunshot injuries on the spot while the seventh victim died later in hospital.

Cele, who paid his condolences and listened to stories of rising crime in the area, was joined by Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security.

