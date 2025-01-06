Black business pioneers never gave up hope and prospered

Communications practitioner and former journalist Phakamisa Ndzamela captures the

daring bravery and entrepreneurial spirit of black business, which emerged during the

highly repressive era of the 1950s, in his new book Black Pioneers – The Untold Stories of African Merchants.

Ndzamela spent months travelling between Pretoria and Cape Town, painstakingly going through more than 300 boxes containing handwritten documents, letters, newspaper articles and other documents stored in government archives, in a bid to piece together the struggles and inspiring stories of pioneers like SJJ Lesolang.