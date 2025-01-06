News

Black business pioneers never gave up hope and prospered

By Sunday World
Black consciousness
The five-year-old gril who was born to a South African mother in a Mauritian jail is set to start ha new life with her mother's family in SA.
Communications practitioner and former journalist Phakamisa Ndzamela captures the
daring bravery and entrepreneurial spirit of black business, which emerged during the
highly repressive era of the 1950s, in his new book Black Pioneers – The Untold Stories of African Merchants.
 
Ndzamela spent months travelling between Pretoria and Cape Town, painstakingly going through more than 300 boxes containing handwritten documents, letters, newspaper articles and other documents stored in government archives, in a bid to piece together the struggles and inspiring stories of pioneers like SJJ Lesolang.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.