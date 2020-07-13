Bloodbath at IPHC headquarters

Reverend Glayton Modise’s International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters, known as Silo, were turned into a fountain of blood on Saturday.

The Modise church came under siege from heavily armed gunmen, who included traffic cops, the police and soldiers.

The armed men had fatally shot five congregants and set four of them alight in what appeared to be ongoing factional battles between two warring groups led by Modise’s sons – Leonard Modise and Michael Sandlana.

Yesterday’s daring siege, by no less than 40 suspects, appeared part of an elaborate plan, relying on members of the country’s armed forces to take over the church premises.

Leonard and Michael have been engaged in a protracted battle over who should succeed their late father as the heir to the throne estimated to be worth close to R2-billion. The church is the second-biggest in the country after ZCC.

Speaking to Sunday World, IPHC executive council chairperson Abiel Wessie said a bus and several minibuses carrying an armed gang arrived at the church building and randomly opened fire at the security personnel at the main entrance, while others entered through the back entrance and indiscriminately shot at sleeping church members.

“They also held hostage those they couldn’t kill inside the house. We know who is responsible for this,” he said.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said a group of armed people came to the Modise church and allegedly attacked people who were inside, indicating that they were coming to take over the premises.

He said police are investigating the possibility that the attack may have been motivated by a feud between conflicted parties of the church.

Naidoo said four people were found shot and burnt to death in a car while a fifth victim, a security guard, was also fatally shot in his car.

Police arrested more than 40 suspects, including six people who were taken to hospital.

Among those arrested were police officers, soldiers, metro police and Correctional Services Department members. More than 34 firearms including five rifles, 16 shotguns and 13 pistols were also seized.

“The crime scene is still being processed and the [number] of arrests and firearms seized may fluctuate as the special task force, tactical response team and visible policing members continue to comb the compound.

“These units have also rescued men, women and children who are said to be living in the compound and were being held hostage,” he said.

National commissioner of police General Khehla John Sitole has praised the provincial police for their prompt response to this attack. “I am certain that the speedy response by the joint security forces has averted what could have been a more severe blood bath,” said Sitole.

“I have tasked the provincial management to finalise its preliminary investigations in the quickest possible time and ensure that the 72-hour activation plan is mobilised to bring to book all those responsible for this attack.

“I have embarked on a spiritual crime prevention concept which involves the participation of all religious denominations in the fight against crime.

“It is rather unfortunate that such an incident takes place during a time when South Africa is being plagued by a deadly Coronavirus and violent crimes,” he added

Ngwako Malatji