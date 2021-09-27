Blow to broke ANC as workers reject crowd-funding initiative

Johannesburg- The ANC has suffered another blow after affiliates of trade union federation Cosatu this week rejected the proposal of crowd-funding for the financially ailing governing party, which has been battling to pay salaries to its staff.

Ahead of local government elections, Sunday World can reveal that a heated debate over the electoral support for the ANC took place this week during Cosatu’s four-day central executive committee, a mid-term meeting to review its policies adopted at its last elective congress in 2018.

In a strongly worded statement, one of Cosatu’s biggest affiliates, the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), told Sunday World it had rejected a suggestion, which the union described as seeking to “subject workers to contribute their monies to the employer who does not value and respect workers like the ANC” – in a clear reference to the ANC’s failure to pay salaries.

Author



George Matlala