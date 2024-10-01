BMA confirms officer arrested with undocumented immigrants

The commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has confirmed the immediate suspension of one of its officials following her arrest for being in possession of cash and six passports belonging to foreign nationals.

The incident occurred at the Beitbridge port of entry, where the official was stationed.

The 52-year-old female immigration officer was arrested with six suspected illegal immigrants by the South African Police Service (SAPS) members during a sting operation on Sunday morning.

She was in possession of R3 700, which she could not account for, and six passports belonging to travellers who were in a bus arriving from Malawi.

The travellers were waiting to be processed at the Beitbridge port of entry. The suspects are in custody, and the matter has been referred for further investigation.

Zero-tolerance policy

“As the Border Management Authority, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of corruption or unethical conduct,” Masiapato said.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the country’s ports of entry are managed with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.

“The actions of one individual will not be allowed to compromise the credibility and reputation of the BMA brand, and we hope for more arrests on this matter.”

The official in question has been placed on precautionary suspension to allow for a thorough investigation.

The BMA said it takes these allegations very seriously and will work closely with the SAPS to ensure that justice is served.

“The BMA remains committed to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability within our ranks.

“Any behaviour that undermines these principles will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law.

“We assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost urgency, and appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is concluded,” he said.

Safeguarding SA’s ports of entry

Masiapato continued: “We are committed to upholding the integrity of our operations and maintaining public trust in our mandate of securing our borders for development.

“The Border Management Authority commends the outstanding efforts of law-enforcement operations at the ports of entry, whose vigilance and dedication play a critical role in safeguarding our nation’s borders.

“Their contributions are vital to the success of our mission, and we continue to support their invaluable service to the nation.

“The BMA continues to deliver on its mission of safeguarding the 71 ports of entry and ensuring the smooth and legitimate movement of people and goods.” – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content