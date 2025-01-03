BMA lauds operations in combating cross-border crimes

Border Management Authority (BMA) officials are having a hard time trying to stop illicit activities at the South Africa-Zimbabwe border post at Beitbridge because of the numerous hyper-movements.

Due to its large number of passengers and heavy cargo, the border post is also a hub for illegal activities, such as human trafficking and the smuggling of illegal goods.

According to BMA, it is collaborating with its Zimbabwean counterparts to stop unauthorised immigrants from coming to South Africa.

The largest land port, which serves as a vital entry point between South Africa and the Southern African Development Community, is infamously porous.

In order to tackle urgent issues, BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato stated that they have started a crime-fighting initiative called Hi Tivise.

According to Masiapato, more cars and people are anticipated this weekend.

Illegal activities disrupted

“BMA continues to intensify its efforts to safeguard South Africa’s ports of entry and ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals,” said Masiapato.

“Recent operations at the Beitbridge and Lebombo ports of entry have resulted in significant breakthroughs in disrupting illegal activities, including human and child smuggling.”

Eight Bangladeshi nationals were stopped at the Beitbridge as they tried to enter the country illegally ahead of the holiday season.

They were arrested by BMA border guards during regular patrols after being dropped off by a minibus taxi close to the port.

In another instance, watchful BMA border guards stopped a minibus taxi that was trying to bring 14 undocumented children from Mozambique, ages four to 16, into South Africa via Lebombo.

The driver was taken into custody right away and accused of aiding and abetting unlawful entry under the Immigration Act.

The Department of Social Development was entrusted with the care and support of the rescued children.

R375 000 conveyance fine

“These incidents highlight the critical role our border guards play in safeguarding vulnerable individuals and preventing the exploitation of our borders by criminal syndicates.

“BMA remains steadfast in its mission to combat illegal activities and protect the sovereignty of South Africa,” said Masiapato.

He claimed that one of their successful operations involved the capture of a South African taxi driver at Beitbridge who was trying to smuggle 25 illegal foreign nationals from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

Among them were twenty children, aged five to fourteen, who were being transported illegally in dangerous and inhumane conditions.

The vehicle used in the operation was immediately impounded.

In compliance with the Immigration Act, an R375 000 conveyance fine has been imposed on the driver, who is currently under police custody.

“Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities to ensure their safety and care while investigations continue.”

