BMF boss Nomlala slapped with R5m lawsuit for sexual assault

More details are emerging on the sexual harassment allegations levelled against suspended Black Management Forum (BMF) president Andile Nomlala.

According to a letter from the lawyers of is accuser, Nomlala had continuously made sexual advances on the woman. The lawyers, who are claiming R5-million compensation, said no sooner had their client began her duties as an intern at BMF Investments Company (BMFI), had Nomlala shown “inappropriate” interest in her.

The woman began working for BMFI in November 2019.

The layers say in January 2021, Nomlala asked their client to visit him at his house, an invitation she declined. They say this was followed by a lunch meeting organised by Nomlala in March, where he extended his apology about having invited her to his house.

In May, the BMFI hosted an event for Exxaro of Nombasa Tsengwa at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg. It is after this event that Nomlala is said to have offered a lift to the alleged victim.

They supposedly made a stop at one of Nomlala’s associate’s house, where they stayed for about four hours. They then left with the woman apparently under the impression that Nomlala will drop her of at her residence

“When they left, our client requested Mr Nomlala to drop our client at her residence. He agreed but when they approached a fork in the road to travel to Bryanston or Sandton, Mr Nomlala continued to drive to his residence,” reads a letter from the victim’s lawyers.

“Our client questioned Mr Nomlala why he was driving towards his residence, and he replied to our client that he has a guest bedroom.

“Our client’s phone battery had died, so she could not contact a friend or an Uber, and it was dangerous for our client to walk home. Our client thereafter requested to use Mr Nomlala’s shower, after which she put back on her dress.”

The lawyers’ letter explains further: “When she exited the bathroom, our client was shocked to see Mr Nomlala lying in the main bed naked. Mr Nomlala informed our client that she ‘will be okay, and he will try not to make any advances towards’ our client.

“Our client warned Mr Nomlala that if he tried to have intercourse with her, she would never give him consent and she would report it to the South African Police Services.”

The letter of demand further states that while their client was sleeping, Nomlala started lifting her dress and rubbing her thighs and body.

“Despite our client stating her intention, Mr Nomlala started to take off our client’s underwear and said he just wanted to hold our client’s crotch. Suddenly, and without warning, Mr Nomlala inserted his fingers inside our clients vagina.

“Our client immediately told Mr Nomlala to stop, and informed Mr Nomlala that she was scared. He continued throughout the night to make advances towards our client.”

The BMF announced early in October that it had suspended Nomlala pending an investigation into the rape and sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

The story will be updated when Nomlala and BMF respond to questions sent to them.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author