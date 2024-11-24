News

Board hired Sita executives without vetting, security clearance

By Sunday World
State Information Technology Agency
State Information Technology Agency (Sita) in Pretoria. / Lesley Moyo

An internal probe by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has found that the appointment of its acting managing director Simphiwe Dzengwa was illegal.

The state-owned entity was also found to have violated its recruitment policies when it appointed acting chief procurement officer Malakia Mashiloane.


