Board revokes decision to release killer dad on parole

The correctional supervision and parole review board has overturned the parole board’s decision to place convicted child murderer Marius van der Westhuizen on parole.

Euné Oelofsen, the spokesperson for Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald, said the decision to revoke Van der Westhuizen’s parole comes after a decision to grant him parole by the parole board was referred to the review board.

The Department of Correctional Services granted van der Westhuizen parole in June. It announced a decision to review the parole placement in July.

Oelofsen said the decision followed the referral of the matter to the review board in terms of Section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act.

Guilty of killing his three children

Van der Westhuizen was convicted of the murder of his three minor children.

“The parole board decided to grant him parole, and he was due to be released on parole on July 31 after serving 13 years of his 24-year sentence,” said Oelofsen.

Oelofsen said Groenewald welcomed the revocation of Van der Westhuizen’s parole.

In June, the department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, stated the reasons why Van der Westhuizen was granted parole.

“Van der Westhuizen has accepted responsibility for his crimes and has participated in therapeutic and other rehabilitation interventions,” Nxumalo said at the time.

“The victims were involved in the parole hearing process and have been informed of the CSPB’s [Correctional Services parole board] decision.

“Prior to his release, Van der Westhuizen will attend pre-release programmes to help him transition to life after incarceration.

“Upon his release, he will complete the remainder of his sentence under community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.

“His sentence is set to expire in September 2034.”

Board’s report reviewed

However, in July, Nxumalo said the department studied the report of the correctional supervision and parole board and directed that it be reviewed.

Nxumalo said a correctional supervision and parole review board was constituted to review the parole decision.

Referring the matter for review suspended the parole placement, said Nxumalo in July.

“The correctional supervision and parole review board is an empowered structure authorised to review the decisions of the CSPB if a submission is made by the minister of correctional services, the commissioner of Correctional Services, or the inspecting judge.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content