Bodies of missing sibling toddlers found floating in river in KZN

The two lifeless bodies of toddler siblings, Simikahle Siyaya and Seluleko Ngema have been found floating in the uMvuzane River.

The siblings had been reported missing to the KwaMsane police station, north of KZN, five days earlier.

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said they were called to the scene on Thursday.

“KwaMsane police were called to Ogengele area near uMvuzane River where two bodies were found floating in the river. They were identified by family members as the children who went missing on Sunday, 20 August 2022,” said Ngcobo.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author